scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) EV-as-a-service platform Zypp Electric on Wednesday said it has raised $25 million led by Gogoro, a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystem, in its series B funding.

With the new funds, Zypp aims to increase its fleet size from 10,000 to 200,000 electric vehicles and expand its footprint to 30 cities in India by 2025.

The round is a mix of $20 million in equity and $5 million in debt. The $20 million equity round also saw participation from Goodyear Ventures, 9Unicorns, WFC, Venture Catalysts, LetsVenture, IAN, Ivygrowth, Grip.

The company also closed debt of $5 million from global impact fund IIX and a large national bank in India.

“We at Zypp look to deploy 200,000 vehicles with plans afoot to be the largest EV services company in the world to reach our Mission Zero Emission,” said Akash Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric.

Zypp has now raised $37.5 million to date.

With the fresh funding, Zypp will work on further improving its driver experience, expanding its EV hub infrastructure with Gogoro battery swapping, building sharp IOT and AI0enabled EV fleet management technology, and growing its operations team by hiring across technology and top-level positions.

“Zypp Electric has taken a key leadership position in the sustainable transformation of India’s fleet and last mile delivery industry but the opportunity is immense and with this new funding it will be able to expand its capabilities and market impact,” said Horace Luke, Founder and CEO, Gogoro.

In 5 years of its inception, Zypp has become the largest EV partner for enabling EV-as-a-service in last mile. It is now enabling 10,000 Zypp-affiliated gig workers to earn more and save more.

BigBasket, Zepto, Flipkart, Myntra, Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Dunzo, Uber, Rapido, Jio Mart, PharmEasy, 1MG, Delhivery, Bluedart and many more are a few key partners of Zypp.

In November 2022, Gogoro and Zypp announced a strategic B2B partnership to accelerate the electric transformation of fleets and last mile deliveries in India.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding
Next article
Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

Technology

Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help firms boost productivity

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US