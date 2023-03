Bollywood lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been spotted together on multiple occasions fueling their dating rumours.

The duo made headlines after they walked the ramp together, and they were also spotted sitting together at a fashion event fueling the dating rumours.

Their recent pubic appearance have made it more clear that they are dating and fans are excited. According to the sources, both the families have already gave a green signal to make it officially.