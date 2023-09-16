scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone flaunts her white saree look and Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black suit at ‘Jawan’ success meet

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dancing to Jawan's song Chaleya

By Pooja Tiwari
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Dance to Chaleya at Press Meet
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Dance to Chaleya at Press Meet _ pic courtesy instagram

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and other stars of the movie attended the press conference which was organized to celebrate the super success of Jawan.

The event was ignited by a live performance of Chaleya by Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone joined him and together, they danced to Anirudh Ravichander’s tune. In the film, Chaleya was picturised on SRK and Nayanthara who did not attend the event.

The vibes and the aura of watching SRK and Deepika dance to the song just changed the entire atmosphere in the studio while all cheering for them. Other than ‘Chaleya’, Anirudh also performed on, ‘Zinda Banda’ and the powerful theme song of the hit film.

For the event, Deepika slipped into a stunning georgette saree from the shelves of ace fashion designer, Sabyasachi for the event. She gracefully draped her white saree featuring black sequin on the borders. She teamed her six yards with a stylish halter-neck blouse, flaunting her sexy backless look. For accessories, the Pathaan actress opted for emerald earrings that gave an extra sophistication to her look.

18
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Sylvester Stallone talks about ‘Rocky’ at TIFF, says he wrote what he knew
Next article
Dancing in socks is Vicky Kaushal’s biggest fear
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US