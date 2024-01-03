Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Ira Khan shares 'bride-to-be' selfie ahead of ceremony on wedding day

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is set to get married on Wednesday.

Ira Khan shares bride-to-be selfie _ pic courtesy Instagram

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is set to get married on Wednesday. Ahead of her wedding, the star kid dropped a quirky selfie on her Instagram.

On Wednesday, Ira took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture in which she can be seen sporting a ‘bride-to-be’ headband.

She shared that she is going to flaunt the tag all day long. Ira will register her marriage with long time beau Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness expert, on Wednesday.

The two will host an intimate ceremony at hotel Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The guests are expected to arrive for the festivities around 7 p.m.

Earlier, Nupur too shared a loved-up post for his to-be wife Ira Khan. He wrote a sweet note for the bride, alongside a glimpse of the menu. In the pictures, shared by Nupur, the couple was seen feeding each other in between an event. One could see dishes like dosa, sambar, modak, some bhajiyas, halwa and chutneys, served on banana leaves.

