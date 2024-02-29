HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra 'going back to work energy’, shares mirror selfie

By Agency News Desk

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has her “work energy” mode going by her post on social media. Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a mirror selfie in workout gear as she posted a mirror selfie. In the image, the ‘Love Again’ star is seen in a Slate gray hued sports bra and shorts. She is donning a no make-up look and has tied her hair in a messy bun.

For the caption, she wrote: “It’s giving … finally going back to work energy.”

The 41-year-old star has been spending her time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra. She has constantly been uploading pictures with them on social media sharing a glimpse of her personal life with her fans and followers.

Priyanka did not reveal details of what she is working on. However, it is reported that she will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Head Of State’ starring Idris Elba. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Previous article
WPL 2024: 'I'm confident Harmanpreet will be back for next match', says MI coach Charlotte Edwards
Next article
‘Drishyam’ in Hollywood, a first for an Indian film!
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US