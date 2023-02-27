scorecardresearch
Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood as well. The actress enjoys a massive fan following

Each time she steps out her fans can’t stop but gush at their favourite actress.

She made a bold appearance in a sexy black short dress. She looks absolutely stunning in her chic black attire, exuding elegance and grace. This time around, the actress got trolled by netizens for her dress.

She carried herselfi with grace, the netizens didn’t seem impressed with her OOTD. With her tied in a neat bun, the actress looked ravishing in the black dress that featured a long trail. Rashmika had minimal make up on, with a pair of high heels.

