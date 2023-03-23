scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has treated his fans with a six minute long video of gravity-defying bike-truck chase sequence shot in 11 days from his upcoming film ‘Bholaa’.

Ajay said: “The action of ‘Bholaa’ is one of the highlights of the film. The truck-bike chase was the toughest to execute. I wish my dad (Veeru Devgn) was around to see the film. He probably would have given me a pat on the back because he spent his lifetime innovating film action.”

“He was in a league by himself. But, he would have understood where I’m coming from. I must add, somewhere what my father did has stayed with me.”

The actor is known as “Mass Maharaja” because he knows the pulse of his audience has become synonymous with doing startling stunts for the last three decades.

Ajay took to Twitter, to treat his fans with the clip and wrote: “Here’s a glimpse of the 6 mins long, bike-truck chase sequence shot in 11 days from Bholaa. Experience the action sequence in IMAX 3D. #BholaaBikeTruckChase #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch

#Tabu #VineetKumar @imsanjaimishra @raogajraj #DeepakDobriyal.”

The highlight of the film is a prolonged bike-truck sequence that was shot over 11 days with fighters, specialists and supervisors from India and Europe. The bike sequences seen in the teaser and trailer of the film are some of the most-impressive sequences. The lead actor himself has performed bike scenes.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
This loss shouldn't be forgotten as India may face Australia again in World Cup: Gavaskar
Next article
Ashwini Kalsekar: Comedy is a very serious business
This May Also Interest You
News

'The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Belli pose with Oscar Award

News

Siddharth Anand shares his vision for Indian action entertainers

News

Ashwini Kalsekar: Comedy is a very serious business

Sports

This loss shouldn't be forgotten as India may face Australia again in World Cup: Gavaskar

Lyrics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar – Prem Kahani Song Lyrics

Technology

Mozilla introduces new startup to build open, trustworthy AI

Technology

US serves notice to Coinbase for allegedly breaking securities laws

Technology

Giant asteroid to zip past Earth closer than Moon on Saturday

News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar’s support towards Alia Bhatt in this viral video

News

SRK praises 'chota Pathaan' as he dances to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

News

Eva Longoria to direct, produce 'Call My Agent!' Spanish remake

Sports

I had never been through this…I'm a better man now: Ronaldo opens up on his controversial Manchester United exit

Sports

Swiss Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy advance to second round; Lakshya bows out

News

Shiv Thakare opens his own restaurant

News

Amanda Bynes' condition is improving since being put on psychiatric hold

News

Kangana apologises to anyone she hurt in heartfelt birthday post

Sports

Miami Open: Former champions Andy Murray, John Ishner crash out in opener

News

Steven Knight to write new 'Star Wars' movie after Lindelof, Britt-Gibson quit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US