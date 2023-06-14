scorecardresearch
Ali Fazal, Tamannaah, phalanx of celebs walk 'Jee Karda' red carpet

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Ahead of its premiere, the makers of ‘Jee Karda’ and Prime Video hosted a glamorous red carpet gala event in Mumbai, which had an array of celebrities in attendance.

The event saw Madhur Bhandarkar, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sanya Malhotra, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Jannat Zubair, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, Karan Singh Chhabra, Anushka Sen, Deepak Dobriyal, Samvedna Suwalka, Vipin Sharma, Aditya Seal, Kritika Kamra and many more celebrities in attendance.

Actress Anya Singh graced the red-carpet gala flaunting a hip-hugging white designer outfit and she kept her hair free-flowing. She looked stunning.

Interacting with the media, she said: “I want everyone to watch this show. I promise it is a really fun show. You will have fun, and the songs are really good.”

An Amazon Original, ‘Jee Karda’ is backed by Maddock Films and penned by Hussain and Abbas Dalal. The series is helmed by Arunima Sharma, and features an ensemble cast of Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka.

The story of ‘Jee Karda’ revolves around Rishab (Suhail Nayyar), who proposes to his long-time friend Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia). Their school buddies attend the wedding, but problems develop and relationships change.

The series will start streaming on Amzon Prime Video from June 16.

–IANS

newsline/srb

When Anil Kapoor was sceptical of playing Shailendra Rungta in 'The Night Manager'
Sara Ali Khan shares throwback Kedarnath pix on SSR death anniversary
