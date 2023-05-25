Amit Sadh shares glimpses from his upcoming ‘Main’

After completing the first schedule, last year, actor Amit Sadh recently started shooting the second schedule of UV Films’ ‘Main’ in Mumbai. He was spotted soaking the sun and enjoying the sea breeze, in-between shots during the outdoor shoot.

After a much deserved holiday last month, this prolific actor looked super charged to get back into the character of a cop. As the temperatures soar in Mumbai, the actor looked cool in the stills of his next ‘Main’.

‘Main’ is a cop drama, socially relevant with a powerful message, which made the actor immediately say yes to the project. Amit shares the screen space with some talented actors like Esha Deol Takhtani, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. The film is directed by a debutant filmmaker, Sachin Saraf.

Having left everyone stunned with his portrayal of an intellectual crime branch officer in ‘Breathe’, and a photojournalist in his short film ‘Ghuspaith’, fans are looking forward to watching Amit in ‘Main’.