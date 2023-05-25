scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amit Sadh shares glimpses from his upcoming ‘Main’

After completing the first schedule, last year, actor Amit Sadh recently started shooting the second schedule of UV Films' 'Main' in Mumbai.

By Editorial Desk
Amit Sadh shares glimpses from his upcoming 'Main'
Amit Sadh for 'Main'

After completing the first schedule, last year, actor Amit Sadh recently started shooting the second schedule of UV Films’ ‘Main’ in Mumbai. He was spotted soaking the sun and enjoying the sea breeze, in-between shots during the outdoor shoot.

After a much deserved holiday last month, this prolific actor looked super charged to get back into the character of a cop. As the temperatures soar in Mumbai, the actor looked cool in the stills of his next ‘Main’.

‘Main’ is a cop drama, socially relevant with a powerful message, which made the actor immediately say yes to the project. Amit shares the screen space with some talented actors like Esha Deol Takhtani, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. The film is directed by a debutant filmmaker, Sachin Saraf.

Having left everyone stunned with his portrayal of an intellectual crime branch officer in ‘Breathe’, and a photojournalist in his short film ‘Ghuspaith’, fans are looking forward to watching Amit in ‘Main’.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
French Open: Iga Swiatek's No.1 ranking on the line, faces Sabalenka challenge
Next article
Know all about the ‘Indiana Jones’ collection of movies
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

1 in 6 N.Korean kids under 5 suffer from stunted growth: Report

News

Inspiring movie on a soldier's bravery, 'Fauja' leaves a mark on Karthik Dammu

News

I have to constantly try and do something as exciting as 'Hathoda Tyagi': Actor Abhishek Banerjee

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US