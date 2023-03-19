scorecardresearch
Ashutosh Rana reveals why Rajkummar Rao asked to be slapped

Actor Ashutosh Rana revealed that Rajkummar Rao insisted on being slapped for real to authentically portray a scene in the film, 'Bheed'.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana revealed that Rajkummar Rao insisted on being slapped for real to authentically portray a scene in the film, ‘Bheed’. The actor who has played prominent roles in movies like ‘War’, ‘Pagglait’ and ‘Hungama 2’, shared: “I recall when Rajkummar begged me to truly smack him during a scene to make it look real and believable. Initially, I wasn’t ready to do it, but Anubhav stepped in and told me that if Rajkummar was willing to accept the slap for real, what was holding me back from doing the same?”

“So, we went ahead and did the shot in one go. Thankfully, we had a great tuning with the cameraperson, and the scene turned out to be very effective,” he added.

‘Bheed’ depicts the realistic scenario of various issues and problems faced by the people during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

It focuses on social disparity and shows how the situation was similar to the partition of 1947.

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana and Anubhav Sinha appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of their film.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

