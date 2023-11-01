Ayush Khatri wishes to be part of 'Bigg Boss': 'I am a guy with lot of masala'

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Ayush Khatri, who is known for his shows like ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap’, ‘Satrangi Sasural’, etc, shared he would love to be a part of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, as it will help him share his experiences with fans.

Ayush, who has previously worked in the shows ‘Agent Raghav – Crime Branch’, and ‘Tasha-e-ishq’, will be soon seen in an upcoming OTT project ‘Moral Justice’.

Talking about the reality shows, he said: “So far, I haven’t participated in a reality show because I couldn’t find the right platform. Second, I never thought that I would be as prepared as I am today, with the amount of content I have, with the experiences I’ve had in life.”

The actor said: “I feel that life has taught me so much that now I think I’m ready for it. I think I didn’t have as much experience to sustain myself in a reality show before, which is why I haven’t tried it yet. But now, I am ready.”

Speaking about ‘Bigg Boss’, Ayush commented: “I would love to do ‘Bigg Boss’. I’ve turned my past mistakes into a treasure box, and kept them separate. So, I want to bring those experiences to ‘Bigg Boss’. I want to bring those experiences in front of people.”

The actor further said: “And I think I’m a guy with a lot of masala. So, I think this is what you want, and I can’t stay calm. I can’t sit ideally. So yes, it’s not like I should be like Rakhi Sawant or Sherlyn Chopra, but I’m Ayush Khatri. I’m classy in my own way.”

“So, the content I’ll provide will be a bit classy, and it will engage people,” Ayush added.

