'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' to bring stormy romance with Kunal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Television show ‘Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka’ is set bring forth a stormy romance drama as it explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (Kunal Tandon) and Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) in a story marked by drama, emotional complexities, contrasting personalities and compromises.

Set in the milieu of a newsroom, the narrative for ‘Barsatein’ sees the passionate duo lock horns as they find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions with the two leads having opposing personalities.

While Aradhna is an optimistic soul who believes in love she is not the stereotypical girl next-door lying-in-wait for her partner. She is a sharp, clever and creative person who is brimming with ideas. She relentlessly pursues the truth, albeit with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Reyansh Lamba on the other hand, is a young entrepreneur who owns a news channel and has garnered significant media attention. Known for his firm decision-making and fiery personality, Reyansh is confident, attractive and charismatic. However, he is also arrogant, lacks chivalry and has a cold attitude.

Despite their contrasting approaches, these two career-oriented individuals frequently clash at the workplace and their intertwined journey and arguments turn into love forming the premise for ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.’

Shivangi Joshi, who will essay the role of Aradhna Sahni, said: “Many people have been drawn to mysterious individuals, only to have their hearts broken. And this relatable concept and the characters will build intrigue and grab the attention of the viewers. I hope the audiences enjoy this show as much as we enjoy being a part of it.”

Kushal Tandon, who will play Reyansh Lamba, said: “I am thrilled to announce my return to television as Reyansh Lamba. He possesses a natural charm that makes him irresistible to women. However, he is elusive, emotionally unavailable and is at times egoistic, disregarding what others might feel.”

The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms and is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday to Friday from July 10.

