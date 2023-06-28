scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Boris Becker's lookalike model daughter Anna turns heads at gala

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, June 28 (IANS) Former German tennis ace Boris Becker’s daughter Anna Ermakova turned heads on Tuesday night when she attended the Media Night at Aachen in Germany.

According to the Daily Mail: “The model looked stunning in a long black strapless figure-hugging dress which clung to her slim frame and accentuated her sculpted shoulders.”

They added: “The 23-year-old model, who looks just like her famous father, finished the look with a Louis Vuitton black bag and 15,800 pounds Vintage Alhambra long necklace from Van Cleef and Arpels.”

“Her signature red locks were bumped up with volume as she posed with her arms raised above her head, finishing the look with a bold red lip.”

Excited to attend, Anna shared clips from the evening with her 131 thousand followers on her Instagram.

In March, Anna won the final of Germany’s equivalent of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ with a record number of votes.

Boris, 55, had then taken to social media to express his deep love and admiration for his daughter. He conveyed that he could not be more proud of the remarkable young woman she is blossoming into.

“I wish my beautiful daughter only the very best on her special day! I couldn’t be more proud of the woman she is becoming in front of our eyes! Love,” he wrote.

According toMirror.co.uk, Anna was conceived during an infamous encounter between Becker and Russian model Angela Ermakova in a broom cupboard in London’s Nobu restaurant in 1999.

Boris initially refused to acknowledge paternity of his daughter before a DNA test later confirmed he was the father.

However, the father and daughter are now close.

In April last year, Anna had begged a judge not to jail her dad for the sake of his 12-year-old son.

The six-time Grand Slam tennis champion was jailed for hiding pounds 2.5 million worth of assets and loans in order to avoid paying debts

Anna had expressed fears for her half-brother Amadeus, who was pictured emotionally hugging his dad hours before he was sent to jail.

Anna had told German newspaper Bild: “I’m really in shock that my father has been sentenced to two years and six months. I will support him and I will visit him whenever I can. I hope that will help him a little to get through the time.”

Boris was freed from jail just before Christmas after serving eight months in a UK jail.

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'72 Hoorain' makers slam CBFC's rejection of trailer, say film won National Award in 2019
Next article
US to spend over $42 bn to provide high-speed internet by 2030
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US to spend over $42 bn to provide high-speed internet by 2030

News

'72 Hoorain' makers slam CBFC's rejection of trailer, say film won National Award in 2019

Sports

Global Chess League’s format is really good, we’re seeing the future in Dubai, says Magnus Carlsen

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release in India on June 29

Technology

New breakthrough drug may help treat long Covid, cut reinfection risk

News

After National Award, makers of ‘72 Hoorain’ are upset over CBFC rejecting its trailer

Technology

Volvo becomes 4th automaker to adopt Tesla EV charging standard

Sports

Determined to maintain unbeaten run, says Sunil Chhetri

Sports

Manu Bhaker, Shriyanka Sadangi, Goldie Gujjar win in Rifle-Pistol trials

Technology

Oracle introduces generative AI capabilities to boost HR productivity

Technology

Nothing closes $96 mn round ahead of Phone (2) launch

Sports

Asian junior champion Kirti storms into quarters of 6th Youth Women's National Boxing

News

Kevin Spacey's UK criminal trial over multiple sexual assault allegations begins

News

Rob Kardashian wishes sister Khloe on her 39th birthday

Sports

Host at least one World Cup cricket match in Mohali: Sahney

Sports

Lucknow Super Giants' off-field performance point to spectacular first season at home

News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US