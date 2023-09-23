scorecardresearch
Brahma Kumari’s Shivani reaches Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding celebrations are in full swing, another popular figure, Brahma Kumari's sister Shivani reached Udaipur to join the couple.

As actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP Leader Raghav Chadha’s wedding celebrations are in full swing, another popular figure, Brahma Kumari’s sister Shivani reached Udaipur to join the couple. A video shared by Entertaimnet Portal shows Brahma Kumari Shivani at the Udaipur airport as the pre-wedding festivities kickstarter at The Leela Palace.

On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s ‘choora’ ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Maharaja Suite, The Leela Palace. Going by the wedding invitation that went viral on social media ‘Adorn with love,’ is the theme of the morning function.

Following which, a welcome lunch is planned at around 1 p.m. for the guests. The bride and groom families will party the night away from 7 p.m. and the theme is ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’.

On September 24, the wedding will take place. The pheras are expected to take place at 4.00 p.m. on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6.30 p.m.

The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 p.m.

