'Chashni': Roshini makes plans to stop her elder sister entering her house

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) TV actress Srishti Singh, who essays the role of Roshini in the show ‘Chashni’, talked about the ongoing track and the state of mind of her character in the show after knowing the fact that her elder sister is turning into her daughter-in-law.

‘Chashni’ is a story of two sisters who later turned out to become mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Amandeep Sidhu essays the role of Chandni, who is a firefighter, while Roshni is her younger sister, essayed by Srishti. Due to certain circumstances, Roshni becomes the mother-in-law of the elder one, Chandni.

The ongoing episodes are showing dilemma of both the sisters as their relationship is going to change. Roshni, who is ambitious, got married in a rich family and now she is trying her best to stop Chandni’s marriage so that she doesn’t enter her house and spoil her peace.

Srishti shared: “Roshni faced tough times when Nirbhay (Aryan Arora) left her. Roshni was all alone, helpless and homeless. It was during this time when Sumer Babbar (Sumeet Sachdev) supports Roshni and marries her. Roshni does not want Chandni to enter the Babbar mansion for obvious reasons and it will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds in the lives of the sister duo who may eventually turn Saas-Bahu.”

‘Chashni’ airs on Star Plus.

–IANS

ila/uk/

