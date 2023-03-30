scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being 'very focused'

Geeta Kapur recalled the time when she coached Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre.

By News Bureau
Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being 'very focused'
Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being 'very focused'

Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur recalled the time when she coached Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre.

Praising Bendre on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Kapur said she is very focused and well-mannered, and believes in giving her 100 per cent to her work.

Bendre, who is now seen judging reality shows, made her acting debut with the movie ‘Aag’, which was released in 1994. Her big moment came with the 1996 film ‘Diljale’ opposite Ajay Devgn.

She also acted in several successful movies such as ‘Duplicate’, ‘Major Saab’, ‘Zakhma’ and ‘Sarfarosh’ before getting married to filmmaker Goldie Behl.

Kapur, who joins Bendre and Terence Lewis as a judge on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’, said: “We have worked together before. I have seen her in a very serious phase. When she is on set, she is very focused and courteous. As soon as she arrives, she starts rehearsing because she wants to be perfect.”

Kapur added: “Even now that I am sitting next to her as a judge, I still feel like I am sitting beside Sonali ma’am.”

When Kapil Sharma asked the ace choreographer what is the best thing about the dance reality show, Kapur replied: “I enjoy auditions the most. I look forward to the excitement of getting to see and bond with such talented dancers at the start. It’s a lot of fun.”

She added: “It is bound to get serious later when the competition intensifies, but auditions are my favourite phase of the show. Eliminations are very painful and I do not like them. But, more than me there is another person who is very emotional on the panel, Sonali Bendre ma’am. She is too cute when she gets emotional.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss early stage, Maxwell too uncertain for RCB opener
Next article
Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'
This May Also Interest You
News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

Sports

IPL 2023: Manjrekar expects Gujarat Titans to carry the same kind of confidence they had last season

Sports

The way we are playing at the moment, can win the Ashes comfortably, says England pacer Robinson

News

Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss early stage, Maxwell too uncertain for RCB opener

News

'Maidaan' teaser presents the story of Indian football's 'Golden Era'

News

Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye'

News

‘PS -2’ trailer shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini promising to finish the Cholas

News

'Farzi' actor Bhuvan Arora is IMDb's new Breakout Star

News

Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story

Sports

IPL 2023: Think Ravindra Jadeja will be pushed higher up in batting order, says Harbhajan

News

Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie ‘Saindhav’ to hit screens on this date

Fashion and Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion

News

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston

News

'Ponniyin Selvan 2': Trailer of Mani Ratnan's grand movie released

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US