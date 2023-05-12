scorecardresearch
Dimple Kapadia's most intense scene in 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' revealed

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Homi Adajania has talked about the most intense scene he shot with veteran actor Dimple Kapadia on the shoot of ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ and what all went behind creating it.

Talking about the most intense scene he shot with Dimple Kapadia, Adajania said: “I think the most intense scene was when Dimple’s character Savitri walks through her atrium to her room after she leaves the celebration when she came back from attacking the Monk and she realises that her master plan has not worked out.”

“There is something way more devious, which is beyond her at this point in the narrative and she goes through all the tragic milestones that has were extremely sort of prominent for making her the character she is today.”

He added: So she goes through all the milestones from whether it’s the murder of her husband – what made her when she was left to die in the desert, and how she rose like a phoenix rather than crumbled up and died, how Monk shot her, she lost everyone close to her in various tragedies and she goes through those milestones.”

Homi recalled when Dimple was doing that, it’s just a walk and it’s difficult for an actor because an actor cannot see you.

“I am as a director seeing the visuals that will be intercut within the scene. But to get that intensity of those visuals, memories for the actor is much more difficult because some of those scenes have not been shot, some have not been seen – so she needed to get that intensity and go through each memory and keep it climbing in that walk.”

He added: “Then she reaches the pinnacle of emotional threshold where she starts beating this door and she was wearing one of those massive rings, along with our other chunky accessories, which broke one of the fingers because it was swollen like a little watermelon, but she did it in one take.”

“In spite of me being good with the take, she wanted to do more takes and she actually ended up doing four takes and in fact, it was so emotionally draining to direct it that I can’t even imagine what she must have gone through to enact it.”

Homi said that Dimple won’t stop until she’s happy or he would tell her to go off the set.

The show also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with a talented cast, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra amongst others.

Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

