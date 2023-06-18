scorecardresearch
Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, perform high-octane action in 'Heart of Stone' trailer

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) It’s all about power-packed performances and high-octane action in the upcoming film ‘Heart Of Stone’ starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan.

Gal Gadot is going from superhero to super spy in the action-packed first trailer for the international espionage thriller ‘Heart of Stone’, reports Variety.

Gadot was joined by co-stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt at Netflix’s Tudum fan festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the trio debuted the film’s first trailer. The footage features heart-stopping stunts, like Gadot’s Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency, skydiving from a death-defying height.

Stone’s steely demeanour and adrenaline-junkie habits are explained as her boss (Sophie Okonedo) warns: “You know what you signed up for. No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important. When governments fail, the only thing left is the Charter.”

Stone and Dornan’s Parker are among the organisation’s highly-trained agents, who have no political leanings or national allegiances and are described as “working together to keep peace in a turbulent world.”

But when hacker Keya Dhawan (Bhatt, as the Bollywood A-lister stars in her first major Hollywood movie) steals the agency’s most valuable – and dangerous – weapon (a technological core that “gives the Charter its power,” it’s “heart,” if you will), Stone sets off on an epic, globe-trotting adventure to save the day and clear her name.

“Heart or no heart, I’m coming for you,” Gadot speaks into a cell phone as her own warning to Bhatt.

Directed by Tom Harper from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the intense footage also features major action set pieces including a motorcycle chase through the Alps and cars speeding through the streets of Lisbon. Gadot is also seen flying through the air twice – first, paragliding off a snowy embankment and later, doing some extreme skydiving.

“Chance of success just plummeted,” a Charter agent (played by Matthias Schweighofer) cautions while Stone performs the dangerous maneuver.

“Only because you have no imagination,” she shoots back, as she manages to tumble onto her target.

In addition to bringing her action star skills (refined in ‘Wonder Woman’, and soon to return to the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise) to the table, Gadot also produced the film under her Pilot Wave banner with her producing partner and husband Jaron Varsano. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are also billed as producers, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Patty Whitcher, Harper and Rucka serve as executive producers.

‘Heart of Stone’ begins streaming on August 11.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
