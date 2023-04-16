scorecardresearch
Indie artistes Anuv, Zaeden & Lisa say non-film music on the right track

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Indie artists Anuv Jain, Zaeden, and Lisa Mishra, who appeared as celebrity guests on the chat show By Invite Only

Zaeden responded to this by saying: "Only one song, ‘Kesariya’ from a film made the top 5 Spotify record-breaking plays, with the other 4 songs coming from non-movies."

Further continuing the discussion on the popularity of their independent music, the well-known singer and songwriter Lisa, who is known for her songs such as ‘Tareefan’ from ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Wakhra Song’ from ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’, ‘Nadaaniyan’ from ‘The Sky is Pink’, ‘Coka 2.0’ from ‘Liger’, among others, said: "I want it all, whether that is a Filmfare for best playback or even a Grammy for my record label."

The ‘Baarishein’ singer Anuv also added: "My sportsmanship contributes to my competitiveness. I aspire to have the reputation of becoming the nation’s top artist".

‘By Invite Only’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

–IANS<br>ila/sha

