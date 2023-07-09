scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Actor and musician Johnny Depp recently took the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena with his hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires for which he is the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist.

One of the co-founders of the group, Depp formed the band alongside veteran rock musicians Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

Now reviving his career after his very famous court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Hollywood Vampires will proceed to play in London next, followed by concerts in Birmingham and Glasgow.

According to The Daily Mail, the update comes after Depp won the trial, with the jury determining that Depp had proven all elements of the alleged defamation. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages.

Following the trial, Depp said that he had “closed the chapter” on his lawsuit, adding that he feels “incredibly lucky to do what he loves”.

Johnny is currently on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, with the supergroup on the UK leg having played in Scarborough, Swansea and Manchester.

Johnny, Alice Cooper and Joe formed the Hollywood Vampires in 2012, initially performing cover songs to honour rock stars who died in the 1970s.

–IANS

anv/aa/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden
This May Also Interest You
News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

News

Varun says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

News

Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

News

'Downton Abbey' villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show 'Strictly'

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

News

Varun, Janhvi's 'Bawaal' trailer tells of war in love, with sprinkle of history

Technology

Eat enough of these 6 foods to lower cardiovascular disease risk: Study

News

Robert De Niro attends funeral of teen grandson who died of drug overdose

Technology

Apps on Google Play with 1.5 mn installs found sending sensitive data to China

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta

News

Vanessa Kirby had to step up her game to match Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible’ movies

News

Former contestant Arti Singh says, ‘Bigg Boss’ house can be draining for people not used to politics

Technology

Apple working on new stereo system for its car: Report

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt to install AED machines to provide aid to cardiac arrest patients

Health & Lifestyle

Child’s adrenal tumour robotically removed in UP

News

Britney Spears to collaborate on new song with Black Eyed Peas rapper Will.i.am

News

Top 30 contestants to light fire on new season of ‘MTV Roadies'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US