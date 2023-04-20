scorecardresearch
K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, April 20 (IANS) K-pop star Moonbin of the boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home. He was 25 years old.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that Moonbin was found dead at his home by his manager in the Gangnam district of Seoul and the manager immediately alerted the police.

The singer was slated to perform with his fellow ASTRO star Sanha, at the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta on May 13. However, the event has been cancelled in light of Moonbin’s untimely demise, as per media reports.

Following the shocking news of his death, fans of ASTRO, who are popularly referred to as AROHA, paid their last respects to the singer and offered their condolences to his family including his sister Moonsua who is also a K-pop singer. She is a part of the girl group Billlie.

–IANS

aa/svn/

