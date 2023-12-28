Karina Kaif says ‘Merry Christmas’, a dream has come true

The highly anticipated film, ‘Merry Christmas’, directed by the acclaimed Sriram Raghavan, is poised to make its theatrical debut on January 12th, 2024. Starring the dynamic duo of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film promises an enthralling cinematic experience for audiences around the globe.

Sharing the experience of working with Director Sriram Raghavan, actor Katrina Kaif shares, “Working with Sriram Raghavan sir was a dream come true for me. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had that opportunity. He’s a phenomenal director with an incredible mind, and being on his set is like entering a whole different world.”

“He’s an amazing collaborator, both as a filmmaker and as a person. It was a very intense experience, especially doing the film in two languages. All of us have been very passionate about making this film from day 1 and are very excited for the release.”

‘Merry Christmas’ is a one-of-a-kind cinematic journey, filmed in both Hindi and Tamil, featuring unique supporting casts that enhance the storytelling. As the release date draws near, anticipation grows, and fans eagerly await the moment they can dive into the cinematic magic crafted by Sriram Raghavan and brought to life by the stellar cast.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. With their commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment, the audience can expect a truly enthralling experience that will leave them wanting more.