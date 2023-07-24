scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as ‘The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema’ award

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured by the Victorian Government with 'The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' award at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM
Kartik Aaryan to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is proud to announce that renowned Indian actor Kartik Aaryan will be celebrated at this year’s festival, recognizing his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. Kartik Aaryan has not only risen to become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema but has also solidified his position as a favorite at the box office.

As a testament to his extraordinary work, Kartik Aaryan will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the annual awards Gala night on August 11th. The award will be presented by the esteemed Governor of Victoria, recognizing Kartik’s remarkable achievements and his significant impact on the world of Indian cinema.

IFFM has emerged as the premier Indian film festival outside the Indian subcontinent, and uniquely, it enjoys the backing of the government of another country. The festival celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema, showcasing the talent and creativity of Indian filmmakers to a global audience.

Kartik Aaryan’s string of blockbuster films has propelled him to the forefront of the industry, making him the perfect choice for this prestigious celebration. With each project, he has captivated audiences and critics alike, demonstrating his versatility as an actor and his ability to connect with viewers on an emotional level.

In addition to the award ceremony, Kartik Aaryan will engage in an in-depth conversation with renowned film industry persona, Rajeev Masand. The discussion will delve into his incredible journey, from humble beginnings to becoming a top-tier actor at the box office. Audiences can expect fascinating insights into his exponential growth and the challenges he has overcome to attain his current stature.

Moreover, as part of the celebration, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will showcase multiple screenings of Kartik Aaryan’s films, allowing attendees to relish his exceptional performances on the big screen. The lineup will include his recent success “Satyaprem Ki Katha” and blockbuster “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” which emerged as the biggest Hindi film of 2022.

Speaking of his participation with IFFM 2023, Kartik said, “I am deeply honored and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together.”

Commenting on this momentous occasion, the festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “We are thrilled to celebrate Kartik Aaryan at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He is much loved world wide esp in Australia and the diversity of his performances is very admirable. His contributions to Indian cinema in the young generation have been exceptional. We are excited to honour him with the Rising Global Superstar Of Indian Cinema award and looking forward to hosting him at the event.”

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 11th to August 20th, 2023. The festival promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema and culture, offering over 100 films in 20 languages , discussions, and events for film enthusiasts and the wider community.

