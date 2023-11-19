Katrina Kaif: 'You can see whenever Virat is playing, there is joy on Anushka's face'

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif has spoken about star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the India vs Australia Final match at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The ‘Tiger 3’ star said whenever the star cricketer is playing, there is joy on his actress-wife’s face.

Katrina said: “They (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma) are such wonderful support to each other. You can see whenever Virat is playing, there is joy on her (Anushka’s) face, it’s beautiful to see that. But I think Virat is an inspiration for all of us, he’s dedicated, he’s disciplined.”

“Look at the fitness level that he has brought in, he has only made himself better. You see the dedication and the discipline that he has brought in.”

The match can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

–IANS

dc/prw