scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Liza Malik designs her Delhi home, says 'it gives personal touch'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress and singer Liza Malik talked about her interest in interior designing and doing it for her home in Delhi.

Sharing about what she likes most about doing the interior decor on her own, Liza said: “One of the perks of designing one’s own house is having a little bit of yourself in everything. I love decorating my house and filling up my home with style and memories.”

The actress said that she can design and do everything with her choices without any interference.

Liza made her Bollywood debut with ‘Torbaaz’, and went on to feature in TV shows like ‘Comedy Classes’, ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’, among others.

The actress said when one decorates the house there is an emotional touch to everything that is not possible with professional interior designers.

“I love to do it on my own and I believe it gives a personal touch to the decor far better than unnecessary expensive items. It was a great experience, and I’m totally happy with my work,” she added.

–IANS

ila/prw/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'True Detective' creator Nic Pizzolatto joins Marvel's 'Blade' as writer
This May Also Interest You
News

James Cromwell recreates 'Babe' scene with rescue piglet named after movie

Technology

TN government releases new rules for online gaming

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan travels in Mumbai Metro

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurveda, homeopathy OPDs to open in AIIMS soon

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vicky Kaushal flaunting his thumkas; Shehnaaz Gill’s cutest comment on his video

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt rocks in denim look at airport

Sports

Real Madrid put pressure on Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club both win

Sports

Coach Priya P.V. promises fine show at AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her beauty in black gown; Fan ask is she hiding Korean skin care regime?

News

Remo D’Souza recalls dealing with mental stress after his films didn’t work

Sports

Pankaj Singh elected unopposed as President of Cycling Federation of India

Technology

Hyundai, SK On to build $4.9 bn EV battery plant in US

Technology

Cloud storage giant Dropbox sacks 500 employees amid slowing growth

Technology

Ride-hailing platform Lyft lays off 1,072 employees

Sports

Badminton Asia C'ships: 'They are like idols', say Satwik-Chirag after beating Ahsan-Setiawan

Technology

TTD identifies another fake website, case registered

Sports

Swiatek wins second straight WTA Stuttgart title

Sports

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube's fifty in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 32 runs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US