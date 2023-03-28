scorecardresearch
Nani: I would love to work with Deepika Padukone

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Telugu superstar Nani, who is travelling to different cities to promote his film, ‘Dasara’, said that he would love to share screen space with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and will also explore an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan.

He told IANS: “I would love to work with Deepika Padukone as she is a marvellous actress and definitely if I get an opportunity and a right story, I would just love to be cast opposite her.”

Nani is known for his work in Telugu films like ‘Ashta Chamma’, ‘Ride’, ‘Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu’, ‘Ala Modalaindi’, ‘Pilla Zamindar’, ‘Eega’, ‘Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu’, ‘Yevade Subramanya’, and many more. He also hosted the second season of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’, and got a lot of appreciation in the movie ‘Jersey’.

As the actor talked about his special love for Bollywood, he shared that he wants to be part of a Rajkumar Hirani project.

He added: “The one Bollywood director I really want to work with will be Rajkumar Hirani. I am just fond of the kind of movies he makes.”

Asked about his favourite Bollywood star with whom he would like to work, he said: “I just wish to work with Aamir (Khan)sir. I enjoy watching his movies,” adding that he will also watch Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’.

Moving ahead, Nani talked about his wife Anjana, and said that she is fond of his movies. “She just loves watching my films and always goes for the morning show on the release date. She loves watching the film with the crowd.”

Nani spoke about his untitled project and said: “My next film will be completely opposite of ‘Dasara’. I will be playing a father of a 6-year-old girl. There will be a completely different set up and my character is also going to be completely different from what I am playing in this movie.”

–IANS

ila/bg

Jr Women's Zonal hockey c'ships: Haryana, Jharkhand, MP, Karnataka coaches review successful campaigns
'Paan Dukaniya' in 'Bholaa' will be a big party anthem, feels Raai Laxmi
