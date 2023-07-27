scorecardresearch
Parth Samthaan hit dubbing studio for his Bollywood debut 'Ghudchadi'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Parth Samthaan, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Social Currency’, is set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming romantic comedy film ‘Ghudchadi’ for which he recently dubbed his dialogues in a Mumbai studio.

The actor, who is known for his work in ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ and ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, will be sharing the screen with veteran actors like Aruna Irani, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in his Bollywood debut.

The movie has been written and directed by the talented debutant director Binoy Gandhi.

As he took to the dubbing studio, the film marked the final phase of its post-production.

” ‘Ghudchadi’ has been an incredible journey for me,” he shared.

“Working alongside such experienced actors and a fantastic team has been a dream come true.”

Parth plays the lead role of a charming young man. His character’s journey from confusion to clarity and the series of hilarious escapades.

The actor said: “I fell in love with the script the moment I read it. It’s a romantic comedy with a heart, and I believe the audience will connect with the story and the characters.”

Stepping into the world of cinema from television, Parth acknowledged the support he received from his co-stars, especially the industry veterans.

“Aruna Ji, Sanjay Sir, and Raveena Ma’am have been like mentors to me on set. Their guidance and encouragement have boosted my confidence as an actor,” he expressed with heartfelt gratitude.

During the dubbing session, Parth also shared a personal mantra that helped him through the highs and lows of his burgeoning career.

He shared that one has to believe in themselves, trust their instincts, and give their best shot in everything they do.

‘Ghudchadi’ is produced by Binoy Gandhi, Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Krishan Kumar.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
