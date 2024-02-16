HomeBollywoodNews

Raghav Mathur: 'Teri Baaton…' reprise version is a tribute to my ever-evolving journey in music

Raghav Mathur has made it to the top spot on Youtube, courtesy Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

By Agency News Desk
Raghav Mathur 'Teri Baaton...' reprise version is a tribute to my ever-evolving journey in music
Raghav Mathur_ pic courtesy news agency

Indipop artist Raghav Mathur is over-the-moon as his 2000’s hit track “Teri Baaton” has made it to the top spot on Youtube, courtesy Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

He says the reprised version is a tribute to my ever-evolving journey in the music industry.

Raghav said: “I’ve always believed that your patience should never undermine your dreams. And this I guess is the universe’ way of celebrating the wait! I am humbled and grateful for the overwhelming response ‘Teri Baaton’ has received over the years and ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ testifies the relentless love and support of my fans.

“They have been my constant armour and I owe my success to them. Also, my mum and lyricist for giving me a masterpiece called “Teri Baaton” decades ago. The reprise version is a tribute to my ever-evolving journey in the music industry and a reminder of my existence as an artist to the glory of my fans.”

Raghav’s also back with a new release ‘Choro’ giving in to popular public demand.

Commenting on ‘Choro’, he expressed: “This song unlike most of my others is not me longing for love, but actually being sceptical about getting too deeply involved with someone. It explores the complexity of a relationship and the ‘grey’ we’ve experienced in love.”

“The video will surely give more context to the storyline of the song and I’m super excited for it. Releasing the track during the season of love is a deliberate move because it’s an for those of us who don’t have our love lives all figured out yet… yes that’s me!”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
