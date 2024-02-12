Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar reveal daughter Navya’s face, melt hearts

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress wife Disha Parmar delighted their fans as they unveiled the adorable face of their newborn daughter, Navya, while enroute Doha at the Mumbai airport.

The video shows Rahul wearing a blue blazer, black T-shirt and blue denims while Disha could be seen in a black full sleeves T-shirt and green cargo pants.

Their little bundle of joy, Navya, wore a white and black polka dot print onesie and a pink headband. Her look was completed with pink shoes.

In the video, Rahul is seen kissing his daughter on the cheeks, and saying referring to the paparazzi, “Navya say hello to everybody. Ye sab log mama log hain apke (These are all your uncles).”

“We are going to Doha. Dhyan se dekho, Navya meri tarah lag rahi hai (she is looking just like me). Bless our baby. Navya babu first time out of India ja rahi hai (Navya is travelling abroad for the first time),” added Rahul.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in 2021. The couple had announced the birth of their child on September 20, 2023.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

