scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rajini takes a Maldives break after 'Lal Salaam', calls it 'my home'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Megastar Thalaiva Rajinikanth was holidaying in the tropical paradise of the Maldives after completing his work for the upcoming film ‘Lal Salaam’ directed by his daughter Aishwarya.A few days back, the ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ actor flew into the archipelago to relax. Exclusive pictures from the Thalaiva’s 12-day vacation at the Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, which he said has “become my home”, have beenaccessed by IANS.

In the photos, we can see how he was accorded a grand welcome by the hotel staff with dhol beats and showering of rose petals. Rajinikanth is seen in donning a trademark black tee paired with off-white pants and white shoes.

Another picture of the Thalaiva shows him praising the chefs of the hotel, who dished up an eclectic mix of Lucknow Biryani,Malabari Chicken Curry and Fresh Fish Chettinad. Thecooking staff stood in awe of the actor as he cuts a cake with them, writing words of appreciation in the diary.

One photo shows the actor joining his hands, flaunting a smile, and walking in a row with the staff. The pictures also shows some native women of Maldives dressed in their traditional attire.

The last photo shows him on a yacht, bidding adieu to the hotel staff. He is dressed in a white tee and a grey jogger. The mesmerising backdrop is a picturesque view of the sea.

Some time back, too, a photo of the actor from a beach in the Maldives had gone viral on social media. The fans had then praised Rajinikanth for his simple natural look in the picture, as one can see him wearing a red tee paired with black shorts rounded up with a fanny bag around his waist.

In ‘Lal Salaam’, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the Thalaiva will be seen in a cameo appearance as Moideen Bhai, the look of which has already been unveiled and created a massive buzz.

His much-anticipated next film ‘Jailer’, meanwhie, is a Tamil action comedy written and directed by Nelson, and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth in the title role of Muthuvel Pandian.

Gearing up for a grand release in theatres on August 10, ‘Jailer’ has a pan-India star cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Vinayakan, with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada cinema’s leading star Shiva Rajkumar playing cameos.

–IANSsp/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ICC team in India for doing a recce of all ODI World Cup venues: Report
Next article
7 Indian startups approved for chip designing: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
This May Also Interest You
Technology

7 Indian startups approved for chip designing: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Sports

ICC team in India for doing a recce of all ODI World Cup venues: Report

Sports

'You need to be calm and go for big hits': Yusuf Pathan on chasing big targets in T10 cricket

Technology

Samsung working on dustproofing foldable phones

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden secure last-16 berth after crushing Italy

News

Sana Makbul says 'I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient’, lost work & gained weight

Technology

Applied Materials engages with industry for chip engineering centre in India

News

Emily Blunt struggles to grapple with prospects of motherhood

Sports

WI vs IND: Shubman Gill’s form is not a cause for concern, says Abhinav Mukund

News

Spiderman Universe projects delayed amid ongoing Hollywood strikes

Technology

Wearable ultrasound scanner to detect breast cancer early developed

News

Nicolas Cage opens up on Superman cameo in 'The Flash'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting keen to see England's batting approach in second innings

News

Badshah to 'Mallakhamb' group Abujhmad: 'IGT' will give you global recognition

News

Kangana Ranaut slams ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’: Shame on Karan Johar for copying his vintage movies of nineties

News

Anant Narayan Mahadevan’s ‘The Storyteller’ is headed for its Australian Premiere

Technology

iOS users can now include audio when sharing screens using Google Meet

News

Sushmita Sen transforms into trans activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali teaser

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US