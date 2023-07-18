scorecardresearch
Rajinikanth is chilling in Maldives after completing work commitments

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Megastar Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Jailer’, is currently holidaying in Maldives. A few days back, the ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ actor flew to the tropical island to relax for a few days after completing his work commitments.

Now, a photo of the actor from a beach in the Maldives has gone viral on social media. The fans are praising Rajinikanth for his simple look in the picture as one can see him wearing a red-coloured t-shirt paired with black shorts rounded up with a fanny bag around his waist.

In the picture, he can be seen barefoot enjoying the breeze at the turquoise beach.

A few days back, trade expert Ramesh Bala had shared the pictures of the megastar all set to embark on the holiday. He had captioned the pictures, “Superstar @rajinikanth on his way from Chennai to Maldives.”

Rajinikanth wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming films ‘Jailer’ and ‘Lal Salaam’.

‘Lal Salaam’ is directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya, and the actor will be seen in the film in a cameo appearance as Moideen Bhai, the look of which has already been unveiled and has created a massive buzz.

Last week, Aishwarya took to Instagram to share the news, as she posted a picture from the film’s set.

The photos featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya along with cast members Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha.

Aishwarya captioned the pictures, “Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR”.

Meanwhile, ‘Jailer’ is gearing up for a grand release in theatres on August 10 worldwide.

The film also features Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Vinayakan, and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing cameos.

–IANS

aa/svn

