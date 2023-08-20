scorecardresearch
Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya today

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Aug 20 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth, who met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel here on Saturday, will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

During the courtesy meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday evening, Rajinikanth took Yogi Adityanath’s blessings by touching his feet. The actor also attended a special screening of his latest film, ‘Jailer’, with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other dignitaries at a theatre in Lucknow.

After watching the film for some time, Maurya said: “I got the opportunity to watch ‘Jailer’ for some time. I had prior commitments and had to attend the party event otherwise I would have seen the entire film. I have seen several films by actor Rajinikanth. Whatever I watched, I really liked it.”

Known as ‘Thalaiva’ among his fans, Rajinikanth reached Lucknow on Friday to promote Jailer, which was released on August 10.

When asked to react to the good collection made by his film, the actor said, “Sab Bhagwan ki dua hai…” (it is all because of God’s grace).

Earlier, the actor went to the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand. He also visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in Jharkhand on Friday and offered prayers. He spent an hour meditating at ‘Yagoda Ashram’ in Ranchi.

–IANS

amita/sha

8
