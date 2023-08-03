scorecardresearch
Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela set the dance floor on fire in 'Main Peeche Peeche'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS)  The first song ‘Main Peeche Peeche’ from the upcoming film ‘Skanda- The Attacker’ starring Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela was unveiled on Thursday. 

The composer S. Thaman is in his element as he has composed a very peppy and massy tune with full-on mass beats and crazy lyrics which are quite rhythmic. The music director keep the mood and tempo of the song upbeat. The vocals of Sreerama Chandra and Malvika combined with youthful lyrics by Ritesh G. Rao.

Ram’s energy and Sreeleela’s glamour took the song to the next level. The actress indeed matched the energy of Ram. Both have set the dance floor on fire with their elegant and electrifying dances. The costumes and the colorful set also added more weight to the song.

Santosh Detake cranks the camera for the film produced prestigiously by Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammuraju.

‘Skanda’ is getting ready for release worldwide on September 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Don't think captains have understood wrist spin bowling as well as they should've: Ian Chappell on lack of leg-spinners in Australia
