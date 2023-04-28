Salman Khan to be produced in court!

Mega Star Salman Khan, who is popularly referred to as the bhai in film industry is one of the blockbuster personality in the Indian entertainment industry. The industry veteran, who has been ruling millions of hearts for over three decades, now ready to take hot seat at the special episode of ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ in Dubai.

Salman Khan, who last appeared on the show in 2014, will be engaging again in a conversation with India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma this weekend. In this candid session, packed with excitement and light-hearted moments, the actor will touch upon several topics including his recent releases, upcoming projects, and his personal life.

The interview is scheduled about a week after the release of actor Salman Khan’s latest movie, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” which premiered during Eid-ul-Fitr. Although, the family entertainer has globally grossed over Rs 120 crores till now.

During the interview, Salman said, “I don’t approve of abusive language and nudity being shown in the OTT. It should be censored. I never allow vulgarity in my films. I want our films to be watched by the family together.”

Talking about credit given to him for the suceess of ‘Pathaan‘, Salman said, “Entire credit for the success of Pathaan should go to Shahrukh Khan. He worked very hard for this film and it his much deserved success.”

With an unparalleled legacy of over two decades, Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat is the longest-running TV show. Since its launch in 1993, this headline-making program has featured over 1000 personalities, including politicians, movie stars, athletes, and gurus.

Aap Ki Adalat is broadcasted on India TV every Saturday at 10 PM and repeated on Sunday at 10 AM and 10 PM.