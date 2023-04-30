scorecardresearch
Salman on women having low neckline outfits on set: Women's bodies are precious

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Salman Khan has talked about his rule against women wearing low necklines on his film sets. The Bollywood superstar shared that the fault lies in men, the way they look at them, calling women’s body as “precious”.

It was Salman’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ co-star Palak Tiwari, who shared that the ‘Dabangg’ actor had one rule about how women should dress on ‘Antim: The Final Truth set’. She recalled that Salman had said that ‘all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’.

Salman was on a chat show ‘Aap ki Adalat’, where the host Rajat Sharma said he has ‘double standard’.

Salman said: “Jab aap ek decent picture banate ho toh sab jaake dekhte hai pure parivaar ke saath. Koi double standard nahi hai. I think aurato ki jo bodies hai hai woh kahi zada precious hai. Toh woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi mujhe lagta hai ki better hai.”

“Yeh ladkiyon ka chakkar nahi hai yeh ladko ka chakkar hai. Jis hisaab se ladke ladkiyon ko dekhte hai, aapki behene, aapki biwio ko, aapki maao ko. Woh mujhe accha nahi lagta, I don’t want them to go through this.”

He added that when he makes films he tries that such men shouldn’t be given the chance to ‘stare at the heroine’.

