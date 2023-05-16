scorecardresearch
Salman to Raftaar, 23rd IIFA promises yet another Bollywood extravaganza

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The countdown to the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) has begun. Bollywood is gearing up for the industry’s biggest holiday, with at least 20 of the industry’s A-listers packing to be at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from May 25 to May 27.

The grand stage for the Awards is once again the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, located on the picturesque Yas Bay Waterfront. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to be the hosts for IIFA 2023.

The awards will be interspersed with live performances by a mega star cast, with Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, leading the way. His ‘Kick’ collaborator, Jacqueline Fernandez, will give him company, along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who were last seen together in the horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’.

Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurana are also expected to put up some very special performances.

IIFA Rocks, to be hosted by celebrated choreographer-director Farah Khan and National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, will see some of the biggest music performances by the much-feted music director and singer Amit Trivedi, along with popular singers Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Mika, Sukhbir Singh, Raftaar, Shreya Ghoshal, Anusha Mani, and Goldie Sohel.

–IANS

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Adivi Sesh meets Kovind on first anniversary of 'Major'
Hockey: With players doing well in camp, men's chief coach Craig Fulton rearing to go for Pro League
