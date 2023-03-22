scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shilpa Shetty returns to Kannada films with 'KD'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make a comeback in Kannada films after almost 18 years with the upcoming film ‘KD- The Devil’.

Shilpa took to Instagram to announce the news on Ugadi.

Wrote the actress, who was born in Karnataka: “On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in KD’s battlefield as Satyavati.”

Shilpa made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Baazigar’ in 1993. ‘KD’, directed by Prem of ‘Kariya’ fame, is yet another gangster film in Kannada.

The period action film is said to be based on the events that took place in Bengaluru in the 1970s. It also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, Shilpa has ‘Indian Police Force’, an upcoming Hindi language cop action drama streaming series.

The series is created and directed by Rohit Shetty. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The series is set in Shetty’s fictional Cop Universe.

–IANS

dc/bg

Previous article
Rishi Saxena joins the cast of 'Saavi Ki Savaari'
Next article
Player accuses Shaanxi club of unpaid salary
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Player accuses Shaanxi club of unpaid salary

News

Rishi Saxena joins the cast of 'Saavi Ki Savaari'

Sports

WPL 2023: Alice Capsey has a free mind and exuberant spirit, says Ebony Rainford-Brent

Sports

Inaugural Northeast Judo Championship to be held in Imphal from March 31

News

Indian actors wish fans on Ugadi, Navratras and Gudi Padwa

News

Aishwarya Rajanikanth's domestic help, driver held for stealing her jewellery

News

Nandamuri Balakrishna's first look from #NBK108 out on Ugadi

Sports

Tri-nation football tournament: Playing in Manipur a moment of joy for Blue Tigers, says coach Stimac

Sports

IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard begins his batting coach role with Mumbai Indians

News

Environmentalists up in arms against Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller'

Sports

He still has burning desire to open batting for Australia in Test cricket, says Warner's wife Candice

News

Mugdha Chaphekar shares plans for Gudi Padwa

News

Rasika Dugal set to reprise role as Neeti Singh in 'Delhi Crime' Season 3

News

Ed Sheeran talks about his struggles with suicidal thoughts, eating disorder

Sports

WPL 2023: The way I play, it's risk or reward, says Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey

News

Vijay-starrer 'Leo' team safe as tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' to release on October 6

News

Vanessa Hudgens to explore family's Asian heritage in new travel documentary

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US