Siddhant Issar follows in father Puneet's 'mythological' footsteps

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Issar, who is playing ‘Tarkasur’ in the show ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’, said his father Puneet Issar is his biggest inspiration, and he is proud of taking his legacy in the mythological genre ahead.

Magnum opus ‘Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav’ revolves around two of the revered deities –Shiv and Shakti. It traces their journey of duty, sacrifice, and separation that leads to tap, tyag, and tandav. The show is a grand depiction of the universe’s first love story between Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati.

Siddhant is seen as ‘Tarkasur’, the son of Vajranga and Vajrangi. He dons a unique look curated to signify the demon king’s enigmatic and evil energy. The show will capture Tarkasur undergoing arduous penance for a long time to wield the power to defeat Indra and the Devas and conquer Swarg Lok. A legendary chapter will unfold in the saga as Tarkasur acts on claiming everything that belongs to the Asurs.

Did he receive any tip from his father Puneet Issar on playing the role?

“My father is my biggest inspiration. I’m proud of taking his legacy in the mythological genre ahead. He was overjoyed when he learned that I will be portraying the character of Tarkasur in Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav. Before sharing his insights with me, he asked for my interpretation of Tarkasur. I really appreciate that about him. Regardless of his experience, he is always excited to know my point of view,” said Siddhant.

Puneet is best known for his portrayal of Duryodhana in B.R. Chopra’s television series ‘Mahabharat’.

On the preparations of playing a negative character, Siddhant said: “I think while preparing one’s character, it’s important to not judge the character based on morals. Playing ‘Tarkasur’ is an honour and responsibility for me as the show is premised on deities, we all revere. To bring the demon king alive on screen with the utmost authenticity, I underwent rigorous physical training and read about him extensively.”

“To embody the character that harbours such darkness and complexity, it was necessary to understand Tarkasur’s psyche and what makes him the powerful adversary of the Gods. I read about him extensively and powered up my workout routine to slip into the skin of the character. I’m focusing on depicting his motivations, fears, and desires and humanising the demon behind the menacing exterior,” he added.

Siddhant further said that the mythological genre is in my blood. “I have essayed mythological characters in various plays and I’m sure that experience in theatre will come in handy now,” he added.

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
