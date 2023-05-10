scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who delivered a spoken word piece at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert, shared her experience of being a part of the ceremony.

The actress was invited by the Royal family of the UK and presented the Coronation Choir and ‘Higher Love’ hitmaker Steve Winwood. The coronation is the act of placing the crown upon a monarch’s head, and is a major cultural event in the UK.

The concert was attended by more than 20,000 people, with millions watching around the world. Speaking about her experience, Sonam said, “It was an unforgettable experience. Presenting the Coronation Choir and Steve Winwood in front of such a massive audience, with the world watching, was a real thrill.”

Sonam introduced the Commonwealth virtual choir comprising performers from across the 56 Commonwealth countries, alongside Winwood.

She was dressed in an outfit created for the occasion by two prominent designers from India and the UK.

The actress was accompanied by her husband, Anand Ahuja, and friends Imran Amed and Nikhil Mansata.

She further mentioned, “At the same time, I was in my element — getting ready, going on stage, hearing the cheers, and seeing the love from people. It was a blast because my friends and family were right there cheering me on! I love moments like these that remind me why I do what I do.”

–IANS

aa/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings
Next article
Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

Sports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

News

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

Technology

Cisco eyes over $1 bn in exports, domestic production with India manufacturing

News

10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby

News

Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue to make more solo singles

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah

News

Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities

News

Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

News

Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!

Technology

WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access

News

Anjum Fakih goes through severe panic attacks ahead of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Sports

National Poker Series India's glittering Night of Glory underlines the growth of Poker as a skilled sport

Health & Lifestyle

New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK

Sports

Still got a 'big desire' to play for New Zealand in this year's ODI World Cup in India: Trent Boult

News

Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US