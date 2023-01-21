scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

SRK gives hilarious reply to fan waiting outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of superstar

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan who shared a picture of him standing outside the home of the Bollywood superstar, asking why the actor didn’t step outside Mannat.

The fan wrote, “15 minutes #AsKSRK just to thank you for the love and to spread some more fun on Saturday.”

The fan later tweeted a selfie clicked outside Mannat, saying: “@iamsrk #AskSRK wait kar raha tha bahar kyu nahi aaye (I was waiting outside, why didn’t you come out)?”

To this, Shah Rukh replied: “Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar.”

When a user asked why he always wears cargo pants, the superstar replied, “More pocketsa. more places to carry the world in my pocket!!”

The star also shared that his wife Gauri Khan’s mother likes pineapple on pizza.

“Ha ha ha my mother-in-law loves it!!!”

Shah Rukh is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Pathaan’ on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s ‘spy universe’.

–IANS

dc/arm

Previous article
New pics from Amy Winehouse biopic shows Blake's arrest
This May Also Interest You
News

New pics from Amy Winehouse biopic shows Blake's arrest

News

Raven-Symone: 'You've all been saying my name wrong for years'

News

Advait Chandan calls Dhvani Bhanushali a 'natural performer'

News

Sushmita Sen gets herself car worth whopping Rs 1.92 crore

Sports

WFI writes to Ministry, rejects all allegations against their chief Brij Bhushan

Sports

Australian Open: De Minaur overcomes Bonzi, Shelton continues his dream debut

Sports

I-League: Unbeaten at home, Mohammedan Sporting host RoundGlass Punjab (preview)

News

'BB16': Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik sprinkle humour on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

Rhea shares unseen pics on Sushant's birthday

News

Richa Chadha used to organise pulp movie screenings, reveals Vasan Bala

Sports

2nd ODI: Indian bowlers' impressive show has New Zealand bundled out for just 108

Sports

Diana Baig ruled out of Pakistan's T20Is against Australia, Women's T20 World Cup

News

When Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last

News

Mira Rajput plays 'Deva Deva' on piano in her new home

News

Anubhav Singh Bassi to make film debut with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Sports

Australian Open: Sabalenka, Bencic win to set up intriguing fourth-round clash (Ld)

Technology

2,300 active & working employees now at Twitter, clarifies Musk

Sports

South Africa's David Miller focuses on diet as he gets ready for IPL 2023

News

Rashmika to join 'The boys' for 'Pushpa: The Rule' shoot next month

Sports

Wrestlers are scared, feel cheated, may re-start protest on Sunday, claim sources

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US