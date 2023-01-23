scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Suniel Shetty glad PM named 21 islands, netizens ask him to focus on daughter's wedding

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, whose daughter Athiya Shetty is set to take the wedding vows with Indian cricketer K.L. Rahul on Monday, recently shared a tweet thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

But, his tweet was met with hilarious reactions and responses from fans, who advised him to focus on his daughter’s wedding.

The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor tweeted on Monday, tagging the Indian Prime Minister: “Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas.”

Those who stumbled upon Suniel’s tweet couldn’t help but comment: “Sir shadi me busy nhi ho kya aaj (Aren’t you busy with the wedding)?”

Another quipped in jest: “Bhai shaadi pe dhyan do, idhar rasgoole ek hi de rhe counter number – 27 pe, veg kolhapuri dena bhi band kr diye ab toh. (please focus on the wedding, the caterers here are giving just one rasgulla on counter number 27, and they have run out of veg kolhapuri).”

Meanwhile, Athiya and Rahul exchanged wedding vows at 4:15 p.m. (IST) on Monday.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Abdu Rozik has a happy and spontaneous nature, affirms Subuhii Joshii
Next article
Ishaan Dhawan, Riya Sharma make memories while shooting in Agra for ‘Dhruv Tara’
This May Also Interest You
News

Ishaan Dhawan, Riya Sharma make memories while shooting in Agra for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

Abdu Rozik has a happy and spontaneous nature, affirms Subuhii Joshii

Sports

Mary Kom to head Oversight Committee for wrestling federation; Yogeshwar, Murgunde named members

News

Rochak Kohli gained 15 kgs for his heartbreak track 'Tere Jaane Ke Baad'

News

‘Pathaan’ re-opens these shut cinemas across the country

News

Anjali Arora: Trolling does affect mental health, it can disturb one's life

News

Abdu Rozik is listening to Rihanna's 'Lift me Up' on repeat

Technology

We must not lose Apple the way we lost Samsung to Vietnam: ICEA Chairman (IANS Interview)

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Driving License/Selfiee, a story that needs to be told

Technology

Twitter expands Community Notes to 4 more countries

Sports

IND v NZ: India could look at making some changes as they seek 3-0 finish against New Zealand (preview)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Irwin replaces injured Hamilton in New Zealand's squad

Sports

Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna pair advances to mixed doubles quarterfinals

News

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser to be played with SRKs ‘Pathaan’

News

‘Afwaah’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to release on 24th Feb

News

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks team in RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Sports

Indian-American Bhatia tied second in Abaco Classic

Sports

Winner Rahm rules the world as Korean Kim shows he is latest young star

Sports

Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022

Technology

Hero Electric partners with Maxwell Energy for Battery Management Systems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US