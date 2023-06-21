scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Super star Yash visits temple of family deity, hints at new project

By Agency News Desk

Mysuru, June 21 (IANS) KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame pan India super star Yash paid a visit to the historical Srikanteshwara temple at the temple town Nanjangud in Mysuru district in Karnataka on Wednesday with his family.

Sources explained that Yash came to seek blessing of the family deity before deciding on the new project.

Speaking to media after special prayers, Yash stated that he will make an announcement about the new project very soon.

“Standing before God I can’t just talk for the sake of it. The film should be made which will do justice to the money they pay for the movie. I am not wasting a moment and carrying out work for the cinema. Will talk about it soon,” Yash stated.

When reporters asked him to share some more details of Yash 19 project (his upcoming cinema) Yash maintained that “the announcement can’t be made in this fashion. The people have given their blessings and there should be value to what they pay. We should have dedication in our work. The whole world and the country is watching. Will share the news about the upcoming project soon.”

“We have been in the industry for a long time. If people were to watch freely without paying money I would have done movies according to my wishes and fancies. But, they pay and watch, I have a responsibility. I am not wasting even one moment. Will come out very soon with the project,” Yash maintained.

Yash visited the temple with wife Radhika Pandit, children Ayra and Yatharv. The family sat before the deity and offered special prayers. When Ayra made the offerings to the priest on her left hand, Yash corrected her to use the right hand as per tradition. The videos and photos have gone viral on social media.

“Nanjangud Srikanteshwara is our family deity. Due to corona, I did not get a chance to visit the temple. There is no specific reason, we wanted to take darshan and get blessings,” Yash explained.

–IANS

mka/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google to let users respond to access requests for Workspace files easily
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google to let users respond to access requests for Workspace files easily

Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept to organise 100 medical camps on June 24

News

Neha Dhupia practised pre natal yoga during her pregnancy

News

Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan'

News

'Lust Stories 2' trailer blends lust with humour to paint a quirky picture

News

Vidya Balan turns detective to solve mysteries in 'Neeyat'

News

T-Series brings Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin together for the Ultimate Wedding Anthem ‘Sadi Gali 2.0’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins showed antidote to Bazball approach is ice in the veins, says Justin Langer

Technology

7 firms to recall over 320,000 vehicles over faulty parts

News

‘Adipurush’ makers change Bajrang’s ‘tere baap ka’ line

News

Farzan Faaiz's 'Dil Baazaan' is a fresh melody that will enter listeners' hearts

Technology

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

Technology

Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 lineup

News

A decade after 'Raanjhanaa', Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people

Sports

Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

News

Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan make garba moves in ‘Sun Sajni’

Technology

YouTube to launch its 1st-ever official shopping channel this month

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US