Taylor Swift to drop four unreleased songs ahead of Eras Tour

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift revealed she will drop four unreleased songs at midnight, on the eve of the first night of her Eras Tour.

Three of the songs are part of Swift’s massive re-recording undertaking, and one is a never officially released track that was written during the ‘Lover’ era, reports Variety.

The singer made the announcement on her Instagram story, writing: “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight.”

The tracks include ‘Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘All of the Girls You Loved Before’.

‘All of the Girls You Loved Before’ is an unreleased track that was considered for Swift’s 2019 ‘Lover’ album.

The song was leaked in February this year, only for it to go viral on TikTok and be met with fans’ requests for its official release. As it was recorded after she left Big Machine for Republic Records, a re-recording was not necessary, making it the only one of the four tracks that doesn’t carry a ‘Taylor’s Version’ tag.

The rollout of tracks includes two ‘Hunger Games’ soundtrack cuts fans might have worried would be orphaned in her re-records, since they never appeared on a Swift album.

‘Safe & Sound’ had the Civil Wars officially co-billed when it was first released in 2011; since the two artists who made up that duo have long since broken up, it appears Williams and White re-recorded their parts separately and will be billed on the remake as respective solo artists.

That song and ‘Eyes Open’ were featured on ‘The Hunger Games: Songs From District 12’ and were released in December 2011 and March 2012, respectively.

‘If We Were A Movie’, meanwhile, precedes a yet-unannounced deluxe version of Swift’s album ‘Speak Now’, which many fans speculate will be the next re-recorded album the singer releases.

This May Also Interest You
