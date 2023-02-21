scorecardresearch
'The Romantics' helmer Smriti Mundhra feels three Khans made docu-series more insightful

Smriti Mundhra, who is basking in the success of her recently released docu-series 'The Romantics', has shared that the coming together of the three big Khans

By News Bureau

Director Smriti Mundhra, who is basking in the success of her recently released docu-series ‘The Romantics’, has shared that the coming together of the three big Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan has had a deep impact on the narrative of the series as they being the thought leader of Hindi cinema added depth to the storytelling with their insights.

She said, “While it’s pure coincidence that the three Khans – SRK, Salman & Aamir – appear together for the first time in The Romantics, in retrospect it makes sense. All three of these legends have shared an intimate professional and personal relationship with Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra, and for that reason they were each on my list of hopeful interviews”.

She added, “Besides being huge stars, they are also thought leaders of Indian cinema and having them in ‘The Romantics’ added so much insight to the series”.

‘The Romantics’, which is currently streaming on Netflix, pays a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, his studio YRF and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years.

The series features the stalwarts of Hindi cinema from SRK, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma to Ranbir Kapoor.

