scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Varun Dhawan wasn't aware of the ending for Shoojit Sircar's 'October'

Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of 'Bawaal', spoke about prepping for the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari's movie

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Bawaal’, spoke about prepping for the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari’s movie and also shared a unique anecdote about his 2018 film ‘October’. 

During a conversation with IANS at the trailer launch of ‘Bawaal’ in Dubai, when asked about the prerequisites of working in an intense theme, he said: “There’s no comparison, when I did ‘October’, people would ask me how I did it but again it was surrendering to Shoojit dada’s vision at that time and in ‘Bawaal’ the paper had everything.”

“There in ‘October’ I did not get the script because dada did not want me to know about the ending.”

Varun shared in ‘Bawaal’ he was guided by Nitesh Tiwari while prepping for ‘Bawaal’, which has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, as well as Lucknow and two other cities in India.

“Here (in Bawaal), I had everything, every moment written and then he was there for rehearsals,” he said.

‘Bawaal’ is all set to release on July 21 on Prime Video. The romantic drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures.

It stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as a troubled married couple. The film revolves around a history teacher and his newly-wed wife from a small-town in India face a troubled relationship while honeymooning in Europe, as they learn about World War II.

‘October’, which also stars Banita Sandhu, follows the life of a hotel-management intern who takes care of his comatose fellow intern in an unconditional and unconventional manner.

Post ‘Bawaal’, Varun will be seen in films such as ‘Bhediya 2’ and also has the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’. He will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Prabhu in the series.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan set for September 2 in Kandy, reports
Next article
Shark Tank India season 1 courts controversy, Ashneer says invested Rs 3 cr
This May Also Interest You
News

Gigi Hadid says 'all's well that ends well' in bikini post after arrest news

Technology

Truecaller launches AI-powered 'Assistant' in India

Sports

Navi Mumbai boy Anshuman becomes youngest person in World to cross North Channel

News

Sonu Sood shows off jaw-dropping abs in shirtless pics

News

Megan Fox rocks new outfit as she gets spotted with Machine Gun Kelly

News

Rakul Preet cheers for brother Aman's film 'Jennifer': 'Beginning of beautiful things'

Technology

7 in 10 Indian job seekers looking for work flexibility than salary: Report

Sports

Virat Kohli’s life is like a monk: Aakash Chopra

Technology

Study finds how diabetes delays healing in the eye

Technology

Twitter's new feature soon let you publish articles, book

News

Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Rana Daggubati for 'Project K' SDCC reveal

Sports

Smith, Labuschagne are class players at top of their game, says Cummins

Technology

Bipolar disorder may raise risk of early death by 6x: Study

Technology

Instagram introduces upgrades to Reels templates

News

Vidyut Jammwal takes Mumbai metro to get home after work

News

Shark Tank India season 1 courts controversy, Ashneer says invested Rs 3 cr

Sports

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan set for September 2 in Kandy, reports

News

New live-action adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe' officially junked

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US