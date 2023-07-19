scorecardresearch
Vidyut Jammwal takes Mumbai metro to get home after work

Vidyut Jammwal ditched the comfort of his luxury Aston Martin and took the Mumbai metro to reach home

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal ditched the comfort of his luxury Aston Martin and took the Mumbai metro to reach home just like any other after a long day of shoot.

A video of the actor sitting in the metro has been obtained. Vidyut is seen undistinguished as he covered half his face, sporting a navy blue baseball cap. He is seen sitting in the general compartment dressed in gray shorts, paired with gray sweatshirt and blue sneakers.

Vidyut, a people’s person, managed to perfectly go undercover as the person next to him doesn’t seem to recognise the actor, who has worked in films such as ‘Commando’, ‘Khuda Haafiz’, ‘Sanak’ and ‘Junglee’.

The actor was travelling from his shoot in Borivali. The ‘IB71’ star is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega’, an adrenaline-rushing extreme sports film.

The upcoming film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan.

His latest release was ‘IB 71’, which marked his first as a producer. The film, which is based on true events of the Ganga Hijack infamously called ‘The hijack that never happened’, uncovers India’s top secret mission conducted by the Intelligence Bureau that made India win the 1971 war.

The film, which has received well upon its digital release, also stars Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles.

Vidyut made his debut in 2011 with ‘Force’. He also practices Kalaripayattu. He ranked in The Times of India’s listing of India’s Top 10 Most Desirable Men in 2012 and 2013. In 2012, People Magazine India listed him as one of The Sexiest Men Alive. In 2018, he was tagged as Top 6 Martial Artists Around The World.

In 2020, he was named in The World List Of 10 People You Don’t Have To Mess With’ alongside Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls.

