Vidyut's mom prays to God whenever he goes to shoot action sequence

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film, ‘Crakk’, has shared that everytime he steps out of the house to shoot an action sequence, his mom prays for him to keep safe while he performs dangerous stunts.

The actor was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the trailer of his upcoming home production. He spoke about what meaning does ‘crack’ hold for him. The actor told the media that he doesn’t treat the word with negative connotations. He said that every person on earth who is ‘crack’ is trying to venture into an unknown territory.

Talking about the same, he said in jest that mothers are also “crack” as the well-being of their child is of utmost importance to them and their single point focus.

He said: “My mom starts her pooja at 5:30 in the morning whenever there’s a shoot of action sequence. Aur wo tab tak pooja karti hain jab tak shoot chalta hai. Shoot chalta rehta hai aur unki pooja bhi chalti rehti hai. Aur pooja tabhi khatam hota hai jab us din ka pack up hota hai.”

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Vidyut said that with ‘Crakk’, his vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian cinema.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, the film, written and directed by Aditya Datt, is set to hit theatres on February 23.

–IANS

aa/kvd