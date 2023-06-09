scorecardresearch
With 80 sarees, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Haddi’ look was achieved after nearly 6 months

Nawazuddin Siddiqui impressed the audience with his first look as a transgender in the upcoming film, 'Haddi'.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui impressed the audience with his first look as a transgender in the upcoming film, ‘Haddi’. The picture soon went viral and netizens lavished praise on the actor as they were awestruck by his look.

However, the film’s team took almost 6 months to arrive at the look.

Raadhika Nanda, who has produced the film along with Sanjay Saha, shared that initially it was very difficult for the actor as it took “nearly 30 minutes to drape a saree and about 3 hours to form his entire look.”

She said: “He (Nawazuddin) wore saree for the first time. He used to shoot for hours in the same saree look. We used prosthetics in the process too but the idea was to keep the look as natural as possible.”

The film is touted to be a landmark film in the representation of the queer community in Bollywood. Praising Nawazuddin’s honesty, discipline and dedication towards pulling off the lead role in ‘Haddi’, the producer shared: “We used around 80 sarees during the entire shoot. Nawazuddin was very overwhelmed looking at himself in the mirror for the first time since he had never seen himself like that, which helped him to feel his character closely.”

“He understood how difficult it is to be a woman to get up every day, in that attire and do household chores. It took us nearly 6 months to achieve the looks after going through several make-up artists,” she added.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and produced by Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda under Anandita Studios, ‘Haddi’ will release in June end.

