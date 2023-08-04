scorecardresearch
Zain Imam: 'Ik Tara' is a captivating portrayal of love and emotions

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Zain Imam and Nikita Sharma will be seen in a new romantic Punjabi song titled ‘Ik Tara’, which the ‘Naamkarmann’ actor said is a captivating portrayal of love and emotions. 

Zain said: “I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of this beautiful romantic Punjabi song Ik Tara. It’s a captivating portrayal of love and emotions, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience the magic we have tried to create.”

The video, directed by Nitin FCP and the soulful vocals of renowned Punjabi singers Jashan Singh and Payal Dev breathe life into the heartfelt song. It is composed and written by Kunaal Vermaa.

Looking forward to the reaction from the audience, Nikita said: “Being a part of ‘Ik Tara’ has been an absolute joy. The song beautifully captures the essence of love, and I’m thrilled to have been a part of such a heartwarming project. I hope our audiences feel the love and connect with ‘Ik Tara’ in a special way.”

Singer Payal Dev added: “Celebrate the magic of love and the vibrant spirit of romance in ‘Ik Tara’ – a delightful song that promises to be the anthem of love for years to come.”

“As a composer and lyricist, crafting this romantic song has been a journey of emotions and melodies, weaving the magic of love into every note and word. I hope this musical creation resonates with hearts, ignites the passion of love, and becomes a timeless melody in the soundtrack of people’s lives,” Composer and lyricist Kunaal Vermaa said.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
