A sneak peak BTS dubbing ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ in Hindi

By Glamsham Editorial
BTS dubbing Puss in Boots The Last Wish in Hindi _ pic courtesy yt

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is making all the right noises for being a fun, adventurous, and quirky animated movie. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see this sequel since Universal Pictures released its trailer and as the wait to watch is finally over, the movie has come with a surprise element for its fans in India. Hitting the theatres in English and Hindi, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is garnering positive response from critics and audience.

Speaking about dubbing the character of Puss in Hindi, dubbing artist, Uday Sabnis said, “I dubbed the character of Puss in the movie Puss in Boots and it was a fun experience and I would like to thank the entire team who trusted me. It was a challenging experience but with the right guidance I was able to give my best performance and the story was beautifully written. I think that animated stories and cartoons are not limited for kids to watch and I watch these cartoons even today.. Animated stories depict some important lessons of life and when you see Puss in Boots you will notice how much work and efforts are put in the making of the movie by the entire team in both English and Hindi.”

Dubbing artists, Malavika Shivpuri dubbed the role of Kitty and said, “I have dubbed Kitty: the soft paw in Hindi, Salma Hayek gave a voiceover for the same in English. The character of Kitty is very sexy, sassy and it was challenging yet I had a wonderful experience working on it. Animation is my favourite genre for dubbing and I really think animation films are for all ages. Everyone should go and watch it.”

The sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish follows the story of Puss, who realises that he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Now with just one chance left, he sets out with his friends to get his life back and leave the world a happier place. The key roles in this movie are helmed by legendary voice artists like Uday Sabnis (Puss), Malavika Shivpuri (Kitty), Ajay Singhal (Papa Bear), Dishi Duggal (Mama Bear) Rohit Juneja (Baby Bear), Samay Thakker (Wet), Mayur Vyas (Wolf), Aditya Raj Sharma (Jack Horner), Neha Gargava (Goldilocks), Monoj Pandey (Ethical Bug), Rajesh Shukla (Dog), Balvinder Kaur (Mama Luna), Nand Kishore Panday (Governar), Parinita Chatterjee (Jo), Saanwari Yagnik (Jan) and Shivani Pandey (Child Goldilocks). Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford and is launched in your nearest theatres in English and Hindi on January 20th.

